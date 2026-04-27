Night crackdown in Shillong nets 194 traffic violations, fines reach Rss 2.46 lakh

A late-night enforcement drive across Shillong led to the detection of 194 traffic violations, with penalties totalling Rs 2.46 lakh, according to East Khasi Hills Police.

The coordinated naka operation was carried out on the intervening night of April 25 and 26 across three key sectors — Sadar, Laitumkhrah and Lumdiengjri. Senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police, SP (City/Traffic) and Additional SP Traffic, oversaw the exercise.

Police said the drive was aimed at stepping up enforcement during night hours, when violations and unsafe road practices tend to increase. Multiple checkpoints were set up simultaneously to ensure wider coverage and stricter monitoring.

The operation focused on offences such as drunk driving, illegal modifications to exhaust systems and lights, use of black-tinted vehicle glasses, and failure to produce valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act.

More than 100 personnel were deployed, including traffic branch officials and officers from local police stations. Each naka point was supervised by gazetted officers to maintain consistency and coordination across all locations.

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen visible enforcement, improve compliance with traffic rules, and enhance overall road safety in the district.