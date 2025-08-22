Night curfew enforced along Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya

East Khasi Hills district authorities have imposed a night curfew within one kilometre of the Indo-Bangladesh border to curb illegal activities and prevent cross-border infiltration. The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricts movement from 8 pm to 6 am.

The curfew prohibits individuals from attempting to cross into Bangladesh or enter Indian territory unlawfully. It also bans gatherings of five or more people, carrying of weapons or objects that can be used as weapons, and activities linked to smuggling.

Items such as cattle, contraband goods, betel nut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes, and tea leaves have been identified as frequently trafficked across the border.

Authorities cited the ongoing situation in Bangladesh as a key reason behind the decision, warning of possible infiltration attempts by members of militant outfits, smugglers, and other groups engaged in organised crime.

The porous stretches of the border in East Khasi Hills are considered vulnerable, with officials concerned about potential disturbances to peace and security if movement remains unchecked.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place for two months.