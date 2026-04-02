Night curfew lifted in parts of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills as situation stabilises

Authorities have withdrawn the night curfew in parts of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills after reviewing the law and order situation and finding it under control, officials said on Thursday, April 2.

An order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal on Wednesday stated that normalcy has returned to the affected areas, allowing the administration to lift restrictions imposed earlier this month.

The curfew, enforced from 6 pm to 6 am under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, had been in place since March 19 following incidents of violence.

The district had witnessed heightened tension after clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups led to two deaths, prompting authorities to impose restrictions to prevent further escalation. Officials said the situation has since stabilised, with no major incidents reported in recent days.

With the curfew lifted, residents can now move freely during night hours, and shops and commercial establishments have resumed normal operations. All activities, however, remain subject to existing laws and regulations.

The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony, cautioning that any attempt to disrupt order will invite strict action. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to stay vigilant and respond swiftly to any potential disturbance.

Officials noted that continued cooperation from the public played a key role in restoring calm, enabling the administration to ease restrictions in the interest of public convenience.