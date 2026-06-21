Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Rs 59-cr Jowai‑Nartiang road, reviews Wahiajer stadium aimed at youth development

A Rs 59-crore road project linking several parts of Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district was inaugurated on Saturday, with the government saying the new route is expected to improve connectivity, market access and the delivery of essential services in the region.

The Jowai-Nartiang-Kdiap-Khanduli (JNKK) Road, funded by the New Development Bank at a cost of more than Rs 59 crore, connects key areas of the district and is expected to support local livelihoods by improving transport links and access to economic opportunities.

During the visit to West Jaintia Hills, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reviewed the newly developed Wahiajer Football Stadium, a sports infrastructure project built with financial support from the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 65 crore and spread across 16 acres, the stadium is among the largest sports facilities in the region. It includes a FIFA-compliant football field, a World Athletics-certified eight-lane 400-metre synthetic track, a 100-metre sprint track and facilities for multiple athletics events, including long jump, triple jump, pole vault, steeplechase, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw.

The complex has seating for more than 6,000 spectators, including stands accommodating around 4,300 people, and is expected to host both football and athletics competitions.

Sitharaman interacted with schoolchildren and local sportspersons at the venue, highlighting the role of sports infrastructure in expanding opportunities for young athletes in the state.

Officials said the road and stadium projects form part of broader efforts to improve physical infrastructure and public facilities in Meghalaya, particularly in districts with growing connectivity and development needs.