Nirmala Sitharaman praises Meghalaya's GI-tagged black clay pottery during Larnai visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 20 praised the artisans of Meghalaya's Larnai village for preserving the state's GI-tagged black clay pottery tradition, describing the craft as both a reflection of the region's cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood for local communities.

During her visit to Larnai village in West Jaintia Hills district, Sitharaman observed the traditional pottery-making process and joined artisans in moulding clay under their guidance. She said the craft was "not only a reflection of Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage but also an important source of livelihood for local artisans".

Highlighting the economic and cultural value of traditional skills, the Finance Minister said preserving and promoting such crafts is essential for sustaining rural economies and ensuring that valuable knowledge is passed on to future generations.

Sitharaman also commended the artisans for keeping the centuries-old practice alive despite changing times. "The dedication and craftsmanship displayed by the artisans of Larnai are truly inspiring," she said, adding that their work deserves greater recognition and support so that the unique GI-tagged heritage can reach wider markets while continuing to empower local communities.

Later, the minister visited the Nartiang Monoliths, one of the largest collections of megalithic monuments in the region, where officials briefed her on the site's archaeological and cultural significance.

She also inaugurated the newly developed Wahiajer Multi Sports Complex, including a football stadium, and said investment in modern sporting infrastructure would help nurture young talent, expand opportunities for youth participation and contribute to community development.

The day's engagements included visits to the Shri Maa Jayantee Temple and the Nartiang heritage complex. Sitharaman said the Centre remains focused on preserving Meghalaya's cultural legacy while promoting tourism, supporting traditional livelihoods and advancing grassroots development.