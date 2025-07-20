Nirmala Sitharaman's Meghalaya sojourn: Journey through tradition, tourism, transformation

“Ka Tip Briew Tip Blei” - the words rang out with warmth and sincerity as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, standing before an attentive crowd in Meghalaya, spoke in Khasi. “If you want to know God, know man first,” she translated, her voice carrying the weight of the simple yet profound wisdom embedded in the language.

Her speech went beyond politics, weaving Khasi values into a broader narrative. “Kamai Ia Ka Hok” — "you earn righteousness… doing business with integrity,” she noted, drawing parallels between indigenous ethics and sustainability.

With phrases like “Ka Tip Kur Tip Kha” — "respect for kinship and community" , and “Ka Bhalang Ka Imlang” — "what you do should be for the common good" , she won hearts, not just for her words but for her willingness to laugh at her own imperfect attempts at pronunciation. Every word was met with warmth from the audience, who welcomed her effort with appreciation and pride.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, sharing a video of Sitharaman’s address, summed it up best: her effort “touched one and all.” In linking the wisdom of Khasi traditions to the values important in governance, business, and daily life, Sitharaman’s words were a reminder of the beauty of connection, humility, and respect for local culture.

From exploring Meghalaya’s living root bridges to visiting remote regions and unveiling key development initiatives, Sitharaman’s visit to the state was nothing short of a transformative journey.

In a newspaper column, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared details of her road trip from Guwahati to Shillong, drawing vivid contrasts between the past and the present — from the once narrow, congested roads to the now seamless journey.

She recounted her stops along the way, particularly at the iconic Umiam Lake, which is being transformed into a hub for water sports and adventure. Highlighting the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, Sitharaman noted how such initiatives are turning the picturesque region into a vibrant tourism destination that celebrates craft, culture, and community spirit.

A state stands united with its students, who form the backbone of its progressive front and economy, and Meghalaya has always taken pride in their accomplishments.

Reflecting on her interaction with students and interns during the North East Roundtable on the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), Sitharaman expressed pride in witnessing their passion, aspirations, and determination to shape a brighter future.

"It was heartening to hear firsthand from the interns how the scheme is sharpening their professional capabilities and preparing them for the world of work," she had tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Meghalaya was not confined to development reviews or policy discussions; it became a celebration of the state’s culture, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Among the highlights of her trip was a moment that filled every Meghalayan with pride — she flagged off a consignment of premium pineapples, one of the state’s most prized produce, from Shillong to the UAE. And the best part? They were sourced from a farmer producers organisation, based in Jirang village.

The newspaper article speaks highly of not just the finance minister's experience but also of the state affluent with an array of items that have made a mark on the national as well as the international front. 'Lakadong turmeric, jams, bamboo shoot pickles, silk fabrics' formed her face to face with the items which left her mesmerised and why shouldn't they? Anything Meghalaya is bound to impress anyone.

The newspaper article highlights not only the finance minister's experiences but also the state’s rich abundance of products that have made a mark both nationally and internationally. From the iconic Lakadong turmeric to artisanal jams, traditional bamboo shoot pickles, and exquisite silk fabrics, Sitharaman’s encounters with these products left her mesmerised. And why wouldn’t they? Anything Meghalaya, with its blend of heritage and natural abundance, has a charm impossible to ignore.

During her visit to Meghalaya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman immersed herself in the state’s vibrant essence, accompanied by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and other ministers and officials who ensured she experienced the state both as a tourist and as an official. While taking in the fresh mountain air, she inaugurated digital libraries and laid the foundation for key development projects, including the much-anticipated Mawkhanu Football Stadium.

Though the famed cherry blossoms of autumn were absent, Shillong’s iconic Ward’s Lake still offered her a serene and picturesque view — a tranquil moment that captured the timeless charm of Meghalaya. There, she met entrepreneurs' and their ground-breaking endeavours which have elevated the state's diaspora and served as a boon for the youth.

In Meghalaya, even the remotest villages have seen a transformative shift, powered by schemes like 'Viksit Bharat@2047', 'Vibrant Village Programme', and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. FM Sitharaman came face-to-face with innovative practices and initiatives bringing the state’s progress into its much-deserved spotlight. Among the highlights was the cultivation of Shitake mushrooms, a success story born from collaboration with Japanese firms.

What truly elevated her visit were the heartfelt interactions with individuals who have sparked change in their communities while building better lives for themselves, a testament that reflects Meghalaya’s steady rise. In her article, the finance minister underlined how timely funds have empowered Self Help Groups (SHGs) and driven grassroots transformation.

Root bridges in Meghalaya are not just architectural wonders but living symbols of resilience and tradition, forming the heart of the state’s tourism identity. Meghalaya has long aspired for these marvels to gain UNESCO recognition. With their intricate roots capable of holding the heaviest loads, they stand as nature’s own masterpiece. During her visit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paused to admire and pose on one of these iconic bridges, praising its centuries-old story of connecting villages to farmlands.

“Mei Ranew-Ki Ryngkew Ki Basa,” she quoted, a phrase that speaks about "reverence for mother nature" — a sentiment deeply rooted in the soul of Meghalaya, where nature and people exist as one.

As her Meghalaya journey drew to a close, Sitharaman visited Sohbar village, visibly enchanted by the pristine Wahrew River. Her convoy also made its way to the historic Ramakrishna Ashram in Sohra - a stop essential for anyone visiting the state. Sharing the locals’ sentiment, she reminded how the British mispronounced Sohra as Cherrapunji, lauding the original name with pride. In her interaction with Swami Anuragananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission, she delved into the Ashram’s profound contributions to the state’s cultural and spiritual fabric.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her journey, her reflections captured Meghalaya’s soul - a land where tradition, beauty, and progress weave seamlessly together. In her article, she signed off with a heartfelt “Khublei Shibun” and “Mithela Meghalaya,” a graceful tribute to the state’s warmth and promise.

Her words linger as a reminder of a region that is as inspiring as it is enchanting.