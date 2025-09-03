NIT Meghalaya creates history with first-ever indigenous chip for the state

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya have successfully designed and fabricated the state’s first integrated chip (IC).





The breakthrough, accomplished under the Special Manpower Development Program (SMDP) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), marks a historic step in the country’s growing semiconductor ambitions.



The team of faculty members—Dr. Prabir Saha, Dr. Shubhankar Majumdar, and Dr. Pradeep Kumar Rathore—along with PhD scholars Geetima Kachari, Parishmita Goswami, and Deibaphira Suchiang, spearheaded the innovation. Their work has resulted in the development of a Finite State Machine (FSM) chip, fabricated at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) foundry using a 180nm process.



The chip has been specifically designed to provide precise control in irrigation systems and tensiometers, with potential applications in advancing India’s agricultural technology sector.

This milestone achievement was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SEMICON India 2025 summit, showcasing the vital contribution of academic research and development towards the national goal of a self-reliant, technologically advanced India.

NIT Meghalaya’s success is not only a pioneering accomplishment for the state but also a testament to the Make in India initiative and the country’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat.