The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya launched a computer training centre at its temporary campus located in Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah.

The initiative aims to enhance the livelihood for the visually impaired in Meghalaya. Media reports suggest that there are around 2300 visually impaired people in the state.

With a duration of two months, the course will provide basic training about Microsoft Office, Excel, document writing, web browsing, social media related knowledge, among others to the visually impaired people.

The first batch will admit 10 people, while certificates will be given from NIT Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the institute will also create a special skill development centre at its main Sohra campus, aiming to develop the livelihood of differently abled people.

The centre was inaugurated by Maya Alagh and Sunil Alagh, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NIT Meghalaya, in the presence of Director of NIT Meghalaya, Professor Pinakeswar Mahanta and university staff. A team led by Dr. Bunil Kumar Balabantaray, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering developed the centre.

Members from Blind Lead Trust led by Jitendra Dkhar (Co-Founder Managing Director), Bandwina Khymdeit (secretary), Kanai Debnath (Trustee) and Kamdathmu Langstang (Trustee) were also in attendance.