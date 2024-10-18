The National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) is set to relocate to its permanent campus in Saitsohpen, Sohra, this December after a 14-year wait, with classes scheduled to commence on February 1, 2025.

The new campus will boast cutting-edge facilities, including modern academic buildings, hostels, dining areas, and advanced IT infrastructure. This development is expected to enhance the educational experience for students and align with state policies aimed at improving education for Meghalaya's indigenous population.

Meanwhile, NIT Meghalaya is preparing for its 11th convocation, to be held on October 19, at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. The ceremony will honor 193 scholars, comprising 140 B. Tech, 9 M. Tech, 23 M. Sc graduates, and 21 PhD scholars.

Top performers will receive gold and silver medals, with the best overall student being awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal.

Suvamoy Saha, Managing Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd, will serve as the chief guest for the convocation. Notable guests of honour include Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director of IIT Jodhpur, and Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Jha, AVSM (Retd), Director (Personnel) at NEEPCO Ltd.