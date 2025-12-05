Niti Mohan’s ‘Mayabini’ tribute to Zubeen Garg steals spotlight at Meghalaya's Me.Gong Festival

Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan delivered an emotional tribute to the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg on the opening night of the Me.Gong Festival at Jengjal near Tura, Meghalaya, on Friday, December 5.

Mohan's performance of Garg's classic "Mayabini" moved the audience, with thousands joining to commemorate the legendary singer's contributions to Indian music. The tribute drew sustained applause from festival-goers who gathered to celebrate the artist whose work has influenced multiple generations across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities are racing against time to finalise a chargesheet before December 10 in the death investigation, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming the document will be submitted ahead of a court-imposed deadline of December 18.

The Me.Gong Festival has attracted prominent musicians from India and international locations, transforming the venue into a cultural centre featuring various musical styles. Event organisers emphasised that the festival highlights Meghalaya's cultural traditions whilst paying respect to influential artists in the industry.

Fans travelling from across the Northeast and other regions attended the festival to honour Garg's memory. His extensive catalogue of songs continues to resonate with audiences, connecting different communities and age groups throughout the region.

The festival continues with scheduled performances from multiple artists over the coming days.