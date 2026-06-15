Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 50,000 crore infrastructure projects for Northeast

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday, June 15, announced infrastructure projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore for the Northeast, including major highway corridors aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and boosting economic growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA) 2026 in Shillong, Gadkari also announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore investment for infrastructure projects in Meghalaya.

Among the key projects announced was the 165-km Silchar-Shillong Greenfield Highway, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore. He also unveiled the 66-km Shillong-Guwahati Greenfield Corridor, involving an investment of Rs 8,500 crore, and the Guwahati-Shillong Brownfield-cum-Greenfield project, estimated to cost Rs 18,500 crore.

The Union Minister further announced the construction of the 136-km Darugiri-Baghmara-Dalu road corridor in Meghalaya's West and South Garo Hills districts at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity in remote areas near the India-Bangladesh border.

Gadkari said the Rs 8,500-crore Jorabat-Barapani project would reduce the distance between Guwahati and Shillong from around 100 km to 66 km, significantly improving travel time and regional connectivity.

The two-day summit, organised by the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) in association with the Build India Foundation, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, infrastructure developers, investors and technology providers to discuss infrastructure-led growth in the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the Northeast was witnessing rapid transformation, driven by improved connectivity, peace and economic growth. He noted that Meghalaya's budget had doubled over the past eight years, while capital expenditure had increased six-fold.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the Centre's Act East Policy and sustained investment in connectivity projects were opening up new opportunities for the region and strengthening economic integration.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the expansion of inland waterways, tourism infrastructure and transport networks in the Northeast, stressing that improved connectivity was key to economic transformation.

The summit is focusing on six major sectors — roads and highways, tourism infrastructure, aviation and airports, ports and waterways, industrial infrastructure, and digital infrastructure. Discussions during the two-day event are expected to explore investment opportunities and strategies for accelerating development across the region.