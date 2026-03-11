No fresh violence in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills, curfew extended for two days

No fresh incidents of violence were reported in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on March 11, a day after two people were killed in police firing during clashes linked to the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Authorities said the situation across the affected areas remained “calm but tense”, prompting the district administration to extend curfew for two more days as a precaution.

Curfew will remain in force till midnight on March 13, while the suspension of mobile internet services in the district will also continue.

Two youths were killed on Tuesday when police opened fire during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in the Chibinang area. The violence broke out during the filing of nominations for the GHADC elections.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident occurred in Chibinang during the nomination process for the local council polls.

District Deputy Commissioner V Aggarwal said security measures have been strengthened to prevent any further unrest.

“Security has been strengthened in the region to maintain the law and order situation. Curfew has been extended till 12 am on March 13,” Aggarwal said.

Five columns of the Army have been deployed to assist the civil administration in maintaining order. Officials said three columns have been stationed in Tura, the divisional headquarters of the Garo Hills region, while two others have been deployed in Chibinang.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and additional state police forces have also been deployed at sensitive locations across the Garo Hills region.

A senior police officer said regular patrolling is being carried out and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

“No fresh violence was reported since Tuesday night. The situation in the affected areas of West Garo Hills remained under control,” the officer said.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace in the district.