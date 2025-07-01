'No guide, no trek': Meghalaya’s new rule after tourist murder

Amid growing concerns over tourist safety, especially following the high-profile murder of a visitor in Sohra, Meghalaya authorities have mandated the use of registered guides for all outdoor activities in the East Khasi Hills district. The directive aims to ensure the well-being of travellers and prevent incidents in remote and less-monitored areas.

The orders came a month after Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, allegedly planned by his wife during their honeymoon in the Sohra region of the state.

"In view of safety reasons, it is now mandatory for all tourists to take the services of a registered tourist guide while undertaking treks and outdoor activities in the area," East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Rosetta M. Kurbah said in an order.

Mandatory guide services will not only ensure better safety for visitors but also help prevent incidents such as getting lost, sustaining injuries, or being vulnerable to criminal activities in isolated areas, she added.

Kurbah, who is also the Chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS), cited safety and security concerns following the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that shook the state and led to the arrest of eight people from Indore.

Tourism officials said the order would be strictly enforced, and violators may face penalties or be denied access to trekking routes.

The administration also plans to deploy more trained guides and work with local communities to implement the directive effectively.

The East Khasi Hills district is home to popular trekking destinations such as the double-decker living root bridge, waterfalls, and meadows.

The tourism department has emphasised the need for stronger safety measures to protect the region's reputation as a safe and serene tourist destination.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has projected significant growth, with around two million tourist footfalls expected this year. The department has also lined up several programs, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, which will feature performances by international artists in the state capital. (PTI)