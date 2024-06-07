Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal on June 6 assured that there would be no load shedding in the state, stating that the power situation is comfortable. His remarks came amid concerns over frequent power cuts caused by damage to the power infrastructure due to recent cyclone Remal.

.He acknowledged that the cyclone had created havoc, hindering the power distribution and transmission systems, leading to power outages across the state.

The Minister defended the shutdowns, saying they were necessary to facilitate repairs to the damaged power lines. He explained that some areas have faulty connections, and to repair those, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is forced to go for shutdowns.

Mondal emphasised that the MeECL workers were utilising the power cuts to erect new poles, repair transmission lines, and strengthen substations. The corporation is currently assessing the damages caused by the cyclone.

Meghalaya remains in a comfortable position regarding power availability, and the government does not plan to resort to load shedding for now, Mondal reiterated.