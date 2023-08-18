Reacting on the seven individuals arrested on August 16, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified that no new terrorist outfit has been formed in the state.

''Seven individuals arrested yesterday were self-proclaimed members of the National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN). There is no new outfit; they are merely self-proclaimed members. We have gathered enough intelligence, and appropriate action has already been taken. All individuals involved have been arrested," said CM Conrad while addressing reporters.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the situation is under control, and the government is on high alert.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and it is well under control. However, we cannot take things for granted. We will not lower our guard in any way," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister further stated that necessary measures will be taken to curb the rise of such situations.

It's worth mentioning that the Meghalaya police dismantled a newly formed militant outfit in the Khasi-Jaintia region on August 16.

According to reports, the new outfit has been identified as the "National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong."

Reliable intelligence sources have alerted the Meghalaya Police about the emergence of this new militant group in the Eastern Range area, which covers the Khasi and Jaintia regions.

The group's alleged objective is to challenge the established government and engage in unlawful activities such as procuring weapons, extortion, recruiting armed members, providing training, establishing armed camps, and plotting terrorist acts.

Also read: Meghalaya: Three more members of newly floated militant organisation arrested