The BJP State president, Ernest Mawrie on October 18 claimed that no party can form government in the State of Meghalaya without the help of BJP in the upcoming election 2023.

Mawrie said that other political parties were building castles in the air, and felt like the voters are not ignorant and can be easily manipulated.

“They are completely unaware of the mood of the voters. The people of Meghalaya have experienced the positive difference that BJP can create in the state through the various central schemes that have touched their lives,” he added.

“This time around, the people are determined to elect a BJP-led, development-oriented, corruption-free government that will work only for the people and the state,” he avowed.

It needs mention here that earlier on October 12, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that it will run candidates for all 60 seats in the Meghalaya assembly elections, which are scheduled for February next year.