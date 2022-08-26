Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma slammed the Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma for his accusation on the NPP (National People's Party) led MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government felicitation on illegal coal mining in the State.

CM Sangma has reminded the former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma of his failure to take any action against illegal coal mining during his 8-year tenure as chief minister of the state.

“There is no question of any facilitation. It was during the opposition’s time when there was no action being taken on any of these (illegal activities),” the Chief Minister told reporters.

“It was only when the NPP-led MDA government (took over) that we started imposing the MMDR Act, made it more stringent for anybody involved in these kinds of activities,” he said.

CM Conrad has informed us that number of cases have been filed and actions have been taken against hundreds of people. “Lots of people have been arrested also. So one cannot simply point a finger. I think they (the opposition) have to realize what are the things they did not do during their time before pointing their fingers,” Sangma said.

On the recent death of a coal labourer and injury to another after they were trapped inside an illegal coal mine in the West Khasi Hills district, Chief Minister said that the owner of the mine has been arrested. “The system is there to catch anybody if there are any illegal activities that are going on and those actions will be taken the law is there to take action and punish the people who are guilty,” he said.

He, however, expressed that there are limitations due to inaccessibility to mines that are way inside the district. “Therefore, for the administration and officials to reach this location it’s physically next to impossible one has to understand those areas,” he said.