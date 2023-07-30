Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that that there is no question of opposition to the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2023, but it is a question of overcoming the challenges.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister informed that the government will be working towards helping colleges to overcome the huge financial challenges in implementing the new national education policy (NEP) in the state.

“With the coming of the NEP, four year course will be there, this is one major challenges most institutions faced and many individual colleges may not be able to implement the NEP in one go as the real issue is the challenges of overcoming the manpower, financial constraint and the infrastructure” said CM Conrad.

“The four year course to come in and hence the infrastructure has to go up, the manpower has to go up, multi-disciplinary courses will have to start. So you need more professors, lecturers and academic people to come in and hence it is not a question of opposing it,” he explained.

“Therefore, we have discussed this with many colleges and we are working towards helping them and supporting them on how we can do that. It cannot happen in one go because huge financial challenges are there but we are committed to it and we will move forward with it,” said CM.

“Many academicians and colleges have appreciated the NEP and asserted that this is a very good way of moving forward because it really gives a more holistic approach to the entire education system, said Conrad and it prepares our youth and youngsters in a much better manner for the future”, he added.





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