Al Hek, member of the BJP national executive and a former cabinet minister of Meghalaya government, has downplayed reports of internal strife within the State BJP, claiming he is not aware of any efforts to replace the state party leadership.

“We don’t know about this (move to change the party leadership). In fact, we are working as one and as united strong party workers,” Hek told reporters, hinting that the irate leaders of the party have been placated ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Pynthorumkhrah MP asserted that everything in the BJP is fine and that there are no issues.

Asked what if he is being offered to take the president’s post, Hek however said, “We are all karyakartas, we are working for the party and will continue to work for the party that’s all.”

He reaffirmed that everyone in the party is trying to make sure that Meghalaya gets a BJP-led government after the 2023 elections.

The BJP national executive member requested the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration to instead approve a large stadium for the district in response to the government's decision to establish a casino in the Ri Bhoi district.

“…since we are celebrating the 50th year of statehood, instead of a casino they should give a big stadium for the Ri Bhoi district since it is an aspirational district,” Hek asserted.