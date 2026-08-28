‘No system is completely safe’: Meghalaya CM flags rising cyber threats

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 28 cautioned that no cybersecurity system can be considered completely immune to attacks as the Assembly discussed growing threats linked to cybercrime, artificial intelligence and financial systems.

Responding to a cut motion moved by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, the chief minister said the government was strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure at both hardware and software levels to deal with emerging threats.

Mukul Sangma, during the debate, said criminals were increasingly exploiting weaknesses in both hardware and software. He referred to the 2024 pager explosions in Israel to underline the risks associated with technology and the need for greater scrutiny even while procuring equipment.

“Whether it is software or hardware, there are challenges,” he said, stressing the need for caution given the increasingly sophisticated methods used by criminals.

Conrad Sangma said cybersecurity was an ongoing process, with technological advances and artificial intelligence creating new challenges. He said the government was mapping and verifying personnel who handle sensitive systems as part of efforts to strengthen security.

“Attacks happening at the national level are not military, but are through different media, online systems, finance and banking,” he said, adding that such threats were being faced globally.

Following the chief minister’s response, Mukul Sangma withdrew his cut motion.