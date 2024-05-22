The Dorbar Pyllun (General Body) of Erpakon Village in Meghalaya has taken a decisive step to evict all non-tribals currently residing or working within the jurisdiction of the village.

This decision comes in the aftermath of the brutal murder of 38-year-old Kyrmen Lyngdoh Nonglait, a native of Erpakon. The incident occurred on May 11, when a violent altercation broke out between the victim and a non-tribal laborer employed at the RN Sharma Hotel. The confrontation, which reportedly occurred under the influence of alcohol, resulted in the accused using a plank to strike the victim on the head, leading to severe injuries. Despite medical intervention, Kyrmen Lyngdoh Nonglait tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Following this tragic event, the Dorbar Pyllun of Erpakon has given a one-month ultimatum for all non-tribals to vacate the village. Additionally, the Dorbar has mandated that all hotels and dhabas operating within the Shnong jurisdiction must employ only residents of Erpakon.

M. Thongni, the headman of Erpakon, and Lambor Kharshilot, the General Secretary, emphasized that these measures are essential for preventing further incidents of violence and ensuring the security and well-being of the village's tribal population.

Dorbar Pyllun has also decided not to issue any no-objection certificates (NOC) for non-tribals intending to establish businesses within the village's jurisdiction, effective immediately.