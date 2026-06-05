Nongkseh crowned Meghalaya State League champions after comeback win over Langsning

Nongkseh SSCC capped a remarkable debut campaign in the Meghalaya State League (MSL) by defeating Langsning FC 2-1 in the final at a packed SSA Stadium on June 5.

Trailing at half-time after an own goal by Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw in first-half stoppage time, Nongkseh produced a strong second-half fightback to secure the title in front of a sold-out crowd.

Captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri restored parity in the 61st minute after connecting with a delivery from Sheen Sohktung. Substitute Shano Tariang then completed the turnaround seven minutes later, finishing off a counterattack set up by Kitboklang Pale.

The victory earned Nongkseh the MSL trophy and a cash prize of Rs 8 lakh, while runners-up Langsning received Rs 5 lakh, the highest prize money awarded in the competition's history.

Langsning pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages but were unable to breach Nongkseh's defence as the newly crowned champions held firm until the final whistle.

The fifth edition of the MSL featured its largest-ever scale, with 33 teams competing across eight venues and 139 matches. Organised by the Meghalaya Football Association with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the tournament also met the All India Football Federation's competition requirements, paving the way for the champions' participation in I-League 3.

The final drew an overwhelming response from supporters, with tickets selling out hours before kick-off, highlighting growing interest in domestic football across the state.

Individual honours were also presented after the match. Kitboklang Pale of Nongkseh was named Player of the Final, Guidle Syiemlieh won Best Goalkeeper, Langsning's Nelson Rymbai finished as the league's top scorer with 23 goals, while Hardy Cliff Nongbri was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Congratulating the champions, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the standard of competition and the growing popularity of the sport in the state.

“What a final,” he said, while applauding both Nongkseh SS&CC and Langsning FC for an entertaining contest. He also congratulated all participating teams and said the government was encouraged to see football “once again getting the interest and attention it deserves” in Meghalaya.

The tournament formed part of the Meghalaya Football Association's Golden Jubilee celebrations and concluded with record participation, strong fan engagement and a historic first title for Nongkseh.