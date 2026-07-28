Nongkseh edge Mylliem to mark winning start in Shillong Premier League

Nongkseh began their Shillong Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over local rivals Mylliem at the SSA Stadium, securing all three points in a fiercely contested encounter between the two Upper Shillong sides.

The only goal of the match came deep into first-half stoppage time when Aibiangmame Nongneng found the net in the 45+5th minute.

The match was marked by a series of disciplinary issues, with referee G Marwein issuing multiple bookings before sending off one player from each side in the second half.

Mylliem adopted a cautious approach for much of the opening half, concentrating on defensive organisation while looking to exploit counter-attacks through Remark Kharmalki and new signing Kevizakie Ciesotsu. However, opportunities going forward were limited.

Their resistance was broken just before the interval following a defensive lapse. While attempting to prevent the ball from going out for a corner, a Mylliem defender inadvertently gifted possession to Nongkseh. The resulting effort struck the crossbar before the rebound fell kindly for Aibiangmame Nongneng, who made no mistake from close range.

Mylliem attempted to raise the tempo after the break but suffered a setback when Shaibor Nongrum was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card. Numerical parity was restored minutes later as Nongkseh's Arlangky Nongsiej was also sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Nongkseh remained the more threatening side. Goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh produced fine saves to deny Hardy Cliff Nongbri and Sheen Sohktung, keeping Mylliem within reach.

Mylliem's best opportunity came through Istarbor Marngar, but Nongkseh goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh held onto the effort. At the other end, Aenam Jyrwa came close to doubling Nongkseh's lead, only to see his chipped finish strike the woodwork.

The Shillong Premier League continues on Wednesday with Rangdajied United taking on Meghalaya Police at 6.30pm. Rangdajied finished fifth in last season's competition, while Meghalaya Police earned promotion after finishing runners-up in the First Division. The fixture marks Meghalaya Police's return to the state's top-flight league for the first time since their relegation in 2018.