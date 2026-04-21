Nongkseh SSC run riot with 13-0 win as Shillong clubs dominate Meghalaya league

Nongkseh SSCC delivered the most emphatic result of the ongoing 5th Meghalaya State League, thrashing Umkaber SCC 13-0 in a one-sided Group A clash at SSA Stadium on April 20.

The margin of victory underlined Nongkseh’s attacking depth, with multiple players contributing heavily to the scoreline. Chesterpaul Lyngdoh and Shano Tariang led the charge with hat-tricks, while Khrawkupar Jana, Kitboklang Pale and Sheen Sohktung added braces. An own goal compounded Umkaber’s troubles in a match that quickly slipped out of their control.

Umkaber’s situation worsened after Andriano P Mawlong was sent off for denying a clear scoring opportunity in the first half. Reduced to ten men while already trailing, the side conceded seven goals before the break and six more after half-time.

Shillong-based teams asserted dominance across groups, with all five sides in action securing wins and moving to the top of their respective tables.

Defending champions Mawlai SC registered a 6-1 victory over Lamin XI SCC in Group C at Amlarem. Damanbhalang Chyne scored a hat-trick, supported by goals from Arkibor Makhroh, Basuklang Bina and Wadshwa Latoo, while Lamin XI managed a solitary reply.

In Group B at the MFA Ground in Shillong, Nangkiew Irat SC defeated Mawphu SC 3-0, with all goals coming in the first half through Dibinroy Nongspung and Banshanlang Nongdhar.

A’chik SCO Rongjeng produced an identical 3-0 result against Attong Matgrik FC in Group G at Williamnagar, scoring all three goals after the interval. The defeat marked Attong Matgrik’s second consecutive loss.

Umlakro SC edged past Mishon SSCC 1-0 in Group F at Mairang, with an early goal from Jewelstar R Marak proving decisive. Mishon SSCC have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

In Group E, Shillong Lajong FC secured a 3-1 win over Lamyrsiang SCC at Wahiajer, with goals from Hamedamanbha Wahlang, Lalmuansanga and Deibormame Tongper. Lamyrsiang pulled one back late in the first half.

Rangdajied United FC, champions in 2023, also recorded a 3-1 victory over Seng Samla Umdang Pyllun in Group H at Mawkyrwat, maintaining their strong start to the campaign.

The only draw of the day came in Group D at Khliehriat, where Ladthadlaboh SC fought back from two goals down to hold Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung SC 2-2. Substitute Andrew Nanghuloo and Evening Tariang scored late to salvage a point after Jalaphet had taken control early in the second half.

Matches across all groups are set to continue on April 21, with fixtures scheduled at multiple venues from 3pm.