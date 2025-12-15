Nongkseh win SSA Champions Cup with extra-time comeback against Shillong Lajong

Nongkseh announced their arrival among Meghalaya’s elite with a dramatic 2–1 victory over Shillong Lajong in the SSA Champions Cup final, overturning a one-goal deficit with two strikes at the very end of regulation and extra time to lift the trophy.

Before a packed SSA Stadium, where more than 12,000 spectators created a charged atmosphere, Nongkseh showed resilience and belief to end Lajong’s 16-match unbeaten run and extend their own streak to 15 games in SSA competitions this season.

Shillong Lajong took the lead in the 27th minute when Babysunday Marngar capitalised on a defensive error, finishing calmly after a failed clearance fell straight to his feet. The goal capped a first half in which Lajong dominated, reading Nongkseh’s play with precision and limiting clear chances.

The turning point came after the break with the introduction of Shano Tariang. Making a return after a spell out of the side, his physical presence and composure transformed the midfield battle and allowed Nongkseh to push higher up the pitch. Despite the shift in momentum, Lajong goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang kept his side ahead with a series of outstanding saves.

As the clock ran down during eight minutes of stoppage time, Kynsaibor Lhuid struck in the 94th minute to force extra time, sending the Nongkseh supporters into celebration. Chances followed at both ends, with Khrawkupar Jana missing from close range and Wanteilang again denying Hardy Cliff Nongbri.

Pressure told on Lajong late in extra time when Samchaphrang Lato was sent off for a second booking, leaving his side to defend with ten men. With penalties looming, Nongkseh found the decisive moment. Kynsaibor released Shano, whose touch set up Hardy Cliff Nongbri to slip past defenders and score low past the goalkeeper in the 120th minute.

The final whistle confirmed Nongkseh as champions, a landmark achievement following their promotion to the Shillong Premier League as First Division winners earlier this year. The result also raised fresh questions about the dominance of the traditional heavyweights, with Lajong, Langsning and Mawlai all beaten by the new champions during the tournament.

At the prize distribution ceremony, attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and Mylliem MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh, Kynsaibor was named Hello Meghalaya Player of the Final. Nongkseh received the trophy and a cheque for Rs 8 lakh, while runners-up Shillong Lajong took home Rs 4 lakh.

Organised by the Shillong Sports Association with support from the Meghalaya government, the Champions Cup brought together top teams from all five men’s divisions and allowed lower-division sides to strengthen their squads through loan signings. After its first edition, the tournament has already established itself as one of the most competitive and rewarding football events in the state.