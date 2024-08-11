Nongstoin District Sports Association strengthened their grip on the U-16 category in Pool D of the Meghalaya Youth League 2024, extending its lead to 5 points. The team secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Mawshynrut Sports Association, bringing their total to 10 points after four rounds.

Three teams now share second place with 5 points each: Mawshynrut, suffering their first defeat; Pyndengumiong, who overcame Mawkyrwat 4-1; and Tyrsad Area Sports Association, following a goalless draw with Eastern Border Sports Association.

In the U-14 category, Nongstoin closed the gap on leaders Pyndengumiong to just 1 point. Pyndengumiong maintained their lead with 10 points after a 0-0 draw against Mawkyrwat. Nongstoin's 6-1 triumph over Mawshynrut and Eastern Border's 4-0 win against Tyrsad shook up the standings.

Group B saw West Jaintia District Sports Association continue their impressive form, securing their third consecutive win in both age groups. They defeated Amlarem Block Sports Association 2-0 in U-14s and 4-0 in U-16s.

Laskein Block Sports Association and East Jaintia District Football Association split honors in their Group B clash. Laskein claimed the U-14 match 2-1, while East Jaintia took the U-16 contest 2-0.

Shillong Sports Association finally tasted victory in Group C, edging out Western Ri-Bhoi Sports Association 1-0 in the U-16 category.

In Group A, Tura District Football Association showcased their offensive prowess with a 4-0 rout of North Garo Hills District Sports Association. Wanchiang K Marak stole the show, netting all four goals for Tura.

The day's results have set the stage for an exciting continuation of the Meghalaya Youth League, with teams jostling for positions across all age groups and zones.