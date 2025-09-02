Nora Fatehi to headline historic opening night at Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

Global sensation Nora Fatehi will make her Indian festival debut at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, joining an unprecedented lineup that includes Jason Derulo and The Script for the November 14 opening night.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for both the artist and the festival, as Fatehi becomes the first major Indian performer to headline the international music celebration in Meghalaya's capital.

Festival organisers revealed that gallery seating has already sold out following the announcement, with remaining tickets moving at record speed through RockskiTickets.com.

Fatehi brings considerable momentum to the stage after a breakthrough year that saw her collaboration "Snake" with Jason Derulo surpass 130 million views globally. Her recent track "Oh Mama! Tetema" featuring Rayvanny dominated Spotify's Global Viral Songs Chart, cementing her crossover appeal beyond Bollywood's traditional boundaries.

"Her dynamic energy, global reach, and boundary-breaking performances are a perfect match for the spirit of the festival," said Jason Manners of The Cherry Blossom Festival organising committee. "This will be a historic night."

The multi-hyphenate entertainer has expanded her influence across multiple industries this year. Her fashion presence has grown significantly, with appearances at Paris Fashion Week wearing Louis Vuitton and red carpet moments at the AMAs and Oscars after-parties in Oscar de la Renta designs.

Her acting portfolio continues diversifying with her role as Ayesha Dhondi in "The Royals," a lead part in "Kanchana 4," and the upcoming release "Uff Yeh Siyapaa."

The Cherry Blossom Festival has evolved into one of India's premier cultural events, drawing over 30,000 daily visitors to Shillong during the blooming season. The festival combines international music acts with local culture against the scenic backdrop of Meghalaya's famous cherry blossoms, with support from the state tourism department.