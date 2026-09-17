North East badminton championship begins in Shillong, teams eye National Games qualification

More than 250 badminton players from the eight Northeastern states are competing in Shillong as the North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2026 began on September 16, with the tournament also serving as the qualifying event for the team competitions at the 2027 National Games in Meghalaya.

The four-day championship, being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Sports Complex from September 16 to 19, has brought together teams from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

The tournament has returned to Meghalaya for the first time since 2016, giving players from across the region an opportunity to compete ahead of the National Games.

The championship was inaugurated by Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, who said the competition would provide athletes with exposure against players from other states.

“Champions are created from this kind of platform,” Shylla said, stressing the importance of giving young athletes opportunities to compete at the state and regional levels.

He said Meghalaya’s sports budget had increased from around Rs 40 crore eight to nine years ago to Rs 844 crore, with the government focusing on sports infrastructure, training opportunities and incentives for athletes.

Shylla also highlighted the state’s Outstanding Direct Appointment Policy, under which athletes winning medals at major sporting events can receive direct government appointments. Athletes can reportedly defer joining for up to 10 years to pursue higher education or continue their sporting careers.

With Meghalaya set to host the 39th National Games next year, Shylla said a dedicated stipend would be provided to members of the final state team to support their training. He also said special provisions under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme would be introduced to cover medical care for sports-related injuries suffered by athletes.

The opening ceremony was followed by an oath-taking ceremony led by the captain of the Meghalaya badminton contingent.

Assam’s international shuttler Ashmita Chaliha, who is competing in the championship, also pointed to the growing pool of young badminton talent in the Northeast. Chaliha, the first Indian to win the Korea Masters title, said structured training was helping young players emerge, but greater exposure to high-level competition would be needed to prepare them for elite events.

Chaliha is also set to compete in Meghalaya ahead of next year’s National Games and said the development of sporting infrastructure in the state would be important for athletes.

“Enjoy what you play, give your absolute best on the court without taking the pressure of winning or losing, and the results will naturally follow,” she said.

Mizoram’s H Lalthazuala, the former U-17 national champion and winner of the men’s singles title at the Cameroon International 2026, is leading his state’s campaign at the championship. He expressed confidence in Team Mizoram’s chances and said he was looking forward to competing at next year’s National Games in Meghalaya.

The North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship is expected to provide participating teams with competitive exposure as preparations gather pace for the National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027.