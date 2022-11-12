Clinching six gold medals in swimming events on the third day of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 helped Assam take the lead in the medals table.

On November 11, the opening day of the swimming competition, seven gold medals were up for grabs at Crinoline Swimming Pool.

Manipur took home one lone gold. Manipur won four silver and two bronze medals, while Assam also won three silver and two bronze. Tripura won the remaining three bronze medals.

In the 100-meter freestyle, Dishant Buragohain of Assam won the gold medal in 56.16 seconds, followed by Angshuman Kashyap of Assam in 56.66 seconds. In third place in 59.75 seconds was Tripuran Prasanta Poddar.

Jahnabi Kashyap of Assam won the women's 100m freestyle in 01:01.51, more over five seconds ahead of Darshita Baruah of Assam in 01:06.96, and Dekalu Th Panmei of Manipur in 01:10.65.

Ningombam Jeson Meitei of Manipur won the men's 50-meter breaststroke event in 00:31.75. He was followed by Moiranthem Thouba Meitei of Manipur at 00:32.26, and Mriganga Gogoi of Assam at 00:32.51.

Disha Gogoi of Assam won the women's 50-meter breaststroke in a time of 00:37.38. Nivrti Cherian Datta of Assam came in second and Kangabam Kevashri Devi of Manipur came in third.

In the women's 100m backstrokes, Krishnali Doley of Assam won the gold medal in 01:15.59, Laitonjam Jessica Chanu of Manipur got silver in 01:16.79, and Adriza Rani Chetia of Assam won the bronze in 01:24.73.

Assam won the 4x50m men's freestyle relay as well (01:44.19), with Manipur coming in second (01:49.46), and Tripura coming in third (01:54.56).

In the same order, Assam (02:05.25) finished first, Tripura (02:32.22) second and Manipur (02:14.97) third, Assam in the men's 4x50m freestyle relay.