The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) which comprises the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) representing eight major students movement in the seven North Eastern states have condemned the firing incident of 22nd November 2022 along the Meghalaya Assam border in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong District of Assam that claimed which 6 lives while many others injured.

In a press release by NESO, the students' organisation has sent its condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. "NESO is sending its condolences to all the bereaved families who met with this sudden and tragic loss. The clashes that erupted on the border of these two states sent shockwaves throughout the entire region as news from ground zero keep spreading like wildfire", said the organisation in their press release.

"The fragile situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border is a reminder of how vulnerable the security of border residents can be when such conflicts arise", added the release further.

Highlighting of the past incidents and problems faced by the people residing along the border areas, the NESO mentioned in their press release, "Past incidents along the borders of Assam-Mizoram, Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Arunachal Pradesh also illustrate the pain and sufferings of the border residents. Many lives were lost from the Meghalaya side during 2010 in the border clashes between Meghalaya and Assam and even with the Meghalaya and Assam Governments engaging in their border talks the situation is still not conducive along the Meghalaya - Assam border".

"It is understandable that border disputes vary and differ from area to area, however, NESO once again strongly urge all State Governments to be committed to solving this long pending problem once and for all and if necessary, the Central Government should be a party in these dialogues and NESO on its part will continue to encourage peoples to peoples contact and peoples to peoples relationship along the border areas" continued NESO in their press release.

"NESO would also like to call upon all the indigenous peoples to that this issue is not an ethnic issue but a border dispute in the respective state that is duty-bound to solve. If a solution arrives whereby borders will be properly demarcated with a unanimous settlement, then peace will usher between different states and the people residing along the borders can live without fear and in harmony amongst themselves," concluded NESO.