In a gathering that marked the 25th Annual Meeting of the North-Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) in Kolkata, key stakeholders converged to address challenges and strategize the future of the power sector in the region. Organized by NTPC under the auspices of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, the event saw significant participation from esteemed dignitaries and decision-makers.

Power Ministers of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura lent their expertise to discussions on the unique challenges and opportunities within their states. The Chairman of NERPC and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, along with other prominent officials from the host NTPC, added weight to the deliberations.

Meghalaya's delegation, led by Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, addressed the challenges and opportunities specific to the state. Minister Mondal emphasized a commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts among North-Eastern states for collective advancement. He highlighted commendable milestones in obtaining clearances for the Myntdu Leshka Stage-II Hydroelectric Project and underscored Meghalaya's dedication to harnessing clean and sustainable energy sources.

The meeting addressed crucial power sector issues in the Northeast and proposed recommendations to strengthen reliability, efficiency, and economic viability. Recognizing the need for a forum comprising Power Ministers of Northeastern states, NERPC suggested its formation to address bilateral problems and common issues with the Ministry of Power, Government of India. While Minister Mondal was offered the chairmanship, he suggested the NERPC Chairman take the role to avoid future conflicts of interest, a visionary recommendation unanimously welcomed.

NERPC also called for the restoration of financial incentives for small hydro projects, halted since 2019, and sought technical and financial support for optimal power generation. The proposal for a 132/33KV 2x25MVA Substation at Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District, gained approval from the CEA.

Meghalaya's recent launch of a Rs 500 crore Solar Mission highlighted the state's commitment to sustainable power sources. This shift towards renewables aligns with a broader vision for a green and sustainable future, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the state.