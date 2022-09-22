Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the temporary campus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Raja A’pal, North Garo Hills District on September 22.

Notably, the construction work for the permanent campus of the school will start soon and for which a sum of approximately over Rs 36 crore has already been earmarked in the budget in the first phase.

Inaugurated the temporary campus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Raja A’pal, #NorthGaroHills District.



Work for constructing the permanent campus of the school will start soon@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/J81Nj36558 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 22, 2022

The chief minister also opened the JNV's temporary site, an old school, where students can begin their education until the permanent site is completed by a state agency such as the Central PWD or others.



The JNV institutions are a network of central schools for talented kids from India's rural areas. They are managed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in New Delhi, which is an autonomous organization within the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy.



During the foundation stone laying event, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reminded a crowd of village nokmas, older residents, parents, and students from North Garo Hills that his MDA government has given adequate attention to the growth and enhancement of the state's education scenario.



“For our state to develop, education and literacy of our children need to be given priority and we have put forward numerous programmes and policies towards this end. Education policy has been launched to give direction and create a roadmap,” said the chief minister.



He also said that infrastructure development has been initiated to overhaul the various schools, their repairs, new buildings, and classroom extensions.



“Our government spends Rs 1500 Crores on government-aided schools in the state and in the last four and a half years we have embarked on a comprehensive plan to improve education,” said the chief minister as he also lauded the efforts of local MLA Timothy D Shira for his instrumental role in bringing the institute to the region.



The chief minister also announced the allocation of Rs 10 crore for the development and rehabilitation of the Raja A'pal road, which will be essential once the JNV moves to its permanent location.



On the same day, he made a visit to the 100-bed hospital being built in Chidaret and inspected its bridge for financing approval.