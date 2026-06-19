Northeast can become India’s next growth engine through sustainable agriculture: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, June 19, said the Northeast has the potential to emerge as India’s next engine of growth by capitalising on its strengths in sustainable agriculture, premium organic produce and environmentally responsible development.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Northeast’s largest organic spice processing plant of the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd. at Bhoirymbong in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, Sitharaman said the region’s future lies in producing high-quality, trusted and traceable agricultural products rather than competing on volume.

“The future of agriculture increasingly belongs not to those who produce the most, but to those who produce the best — cleaner, more traceable, more trusted and more premium,” the finance minister said.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s growing reputation in the organic farming sector, she said the state enjoys a unique advantage in global markets because of the trust associated with its agricultural produce and traditional farming practices.

“The world is entering an age where trust commands a premium, and Meghalaya is uniquely positioned for this future because it possesses trust that is rooted in nature, community and generations of ecological knowledge,” she said.

Sitharaman noted that Meghalaya’s expanding spice economy demonstrates that economic growth and environmental conservation can progress together. Stressing the importance of sustainable development, she said growth should not come at the cost of nature.

“We have to live and cohabit with nature,” she remarked.

Referring to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Sitharaman said the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” requires the active participation of every region and community, with the Northeast playing a central role in the country’s development journey.

She also echoed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s aspirations for the region, saying she wanted the Northeast not only to keep pace with the rest of the country but to emerge as a leader.

“I want the country to say that the Northeast will lead all of India,” she said.

The finance minister also outlined a vision in which farmers, particularly women engaged in traditional agriculture, benefit from value addition and access to international markets. She said improved processing facilities and stronger producer cooperatives could help local farmers and entrepreneurs build globally recognised brands around Meghalaya’s organic products.

The newly inaugurated spice processing plant is expected to strengthen the state’s organic agriculture ecosystem by enhancing value addition, improving market access and increasing returns for farmers cultivating crops such as Lakadong turmeric, ginger and black pepper.

The facility is regarded as a major step towards boosting Meghalaya’s agricultural exports and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region.