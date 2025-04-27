The Forgotten Folklore Project Fellowship concluded on April 26 with a graduation ceremony and book launch showcasing 20 new children's storybooks that preserve traditional stories from seven Northeastern states.

Fifteen writers and seven illustrators from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura collaborated over six months to create culturally authentic children's literature designed to support early childhood development.

"There should be a passion in every one of us as that shall drive us for the greater good every day. This project is one example of such passion," said Rakkam A. Sangma, Education Minister of Meghalaya, during the ceremony in Shillong.

The fellowship, launched by the Sauramandala Foundation with support from The/Nudge Institute and StoryWeaver by Pratham Books, builds on two years of work in Meghalaya and expanded to encompass the wider Northeast region.

In addition to the storybooks, the event featured the release of the TFFP Storytelling Handbook, a resource for educators and storytellers interested in contextual literature.

"For any action in climate change or policy we skip to action very quickly. We need to understand the place and the people better before we do something. These stories help us understand the place, its people and its history," noted Sameer Sishodia, CEO of Rainmatter Foundation.

The evening included two panel discussions exploring the intersection of traditional storytelling with early childhood education and policy development. The first panel, "Building Bridges: Contextualising Early Childhood Education," examined how cultural narratives can enhance learning experiences, while the second, "Designing for the System: When Stories Meet Policy," focused on integrating localised storytelling into educational policy frameworks.

Each fellow received monthly financial support of ₹25,000 throughout the program as they worked to transform oral traditions into visually engaging books that celebrate indigenous narratives.

"While drafting the handbook, very little effort had to be put into contextualising these TFFP books because they already are so contextualised and right there," explained Namratha Bhat, Educator and Product Lead at Key Education Foundation, who participated in the panel discussions.

The completed books will be distributed to libraries, schools, and community centres across the Northeast, furthering the foundation's mission of preserving cultural heritage while creating relevant educational materials for young readers.

Founded in 2018, the Sauramandala Foundation focuses on creating systemic change in remote communities through collaborative, contextual solutions developed alongside community members.