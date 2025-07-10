Northeast India's Rainwater Gin wins among top 2% of spirits worldwide at SIP Awards in California

In a win that places Northeast India on the global spirits map, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, distilled in the rain-soaked hills of Meghalaya, has been awarded the prestigious Double Gold Medal at the 2025 SIP Awards held in California, USA — the world’s only major spirits competition judged exclusively by consumers.

Unlike traditional awards decided by critics or sommeliers, the SIP (Spirits International Prestige) Awards are evaluated through double-blind tastings by over 300 everyday drinkers.

This year, with more than 1,200 entries from over 60 countries, fewer than 2% of spirits earned the coveted Double Gold, placing Cherrapunji Gin in the top tier of global craft spirits.

"This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people who enjoy spirits in real life,” said Mayukh Hazarika, founder of Raincheck Earth Co., the company behind Cherrapunji Gin.

“To have our gin — rooted in Meghalaya’s rain and local identity — resonate with everyday drinkers in California is a reminder that authenticity and craft can connect across cultures”.

Cherrapunji Gin is India’s first premium craft gin made using harvested rainwater from Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth.

Developed in collaboration with a Dutch master distiller, the gin blends native botanicals such as Khasi mandarin, Himalayan juniper, and smoked cardamom to create a citrus-forward, smoky-earthy profile that now resonates far beyond the Indian subcontinent.

This Double Gold medal isn’t just a win for the brand — it’s a statement. It signals the arrival of Meghalaya and the Northeast as a rising hub for world-class craft spirits — bold, rooted in place, and now globally competitive.

Founded in 2009 and held annually in Irvine, California, the SIP Awards is the only major international spirits competition where each entry is evaluated through blind tasting by real consumers.

With thousands of submissions every year, the Double Gold Medal is awarded only to those few spirits that receive unanimous top ratings from the entire consumer panel.

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin is a premium small-batch spirit distilled by Raincheck Earth Co. in the highlands of Meghalaya. Using harvested rainwater and a curated selection of wild and native botanicals, the gin captures the rich biodiversity and untamed beauty of the Northeast.

Guided by principles of sustainability and craft integrity, Cherrapunji Gin is more than a drink — it’s a distilled story of its place of origin.