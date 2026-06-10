Northeast infrastructure summit in Shillong to bring together 800 delegates, Union ministries

Shillong will host one of the largest infrastructure-focused gatherings in Northeast India next week, as the Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) organises the North East India Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition (NEIINFRA Summit) 2026 on June 15 and 16 at the Lariti Performing Centre, Mawkasiang.

The summit, announced at a press meet in Shillong on June 10, is being organised with the Government of Meghalaya as the host state and Build India as co-organiser. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Representatives from all eight Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura — are expected to participate alongside officials from multiple Union ministries, industry leaders, investors, infrastructure developers and public sector undertakings.

Organisers said the two-day event is expected to attract more than 800 delegates, including around 300 senior government officials, making it one of the region's biggest platforms for discussions on infrastructure development and investment.

Sanjay Goyal, chair of the organising committee, said the summit would serve as a platform for policy dialogue, investment promotion, business networking and knowledge exchange. He said the future of infrastructure rests on three key pillars — "People, Prosperity and Planning" — and added that Meghalaya was ready to welcome sector leaders to discuss ways to build a stronger and more connected Northeast.

FINER president Bajrang Lohia said the summit had been envisioned as a forum to shape the future of infrastructure in the region through collaboration, knowledge sharing and investment discussions aimed at improving connectivity and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Rajeev Agarwal, vice-president of FINER, said organisers expect the event to act as a catalyst for "unlocking new opportunities", strengthening public-private partnerships and advancing regional development.

The participating ministries are expected to include Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Commerce and Industry, DPIIT, Communications and DoNER, Food Processing Industries, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism, among others.

The summit will feature more than eight thematic sessions, business networking opportunities and a large exhibition showcasing emerging technologies, infrastructure solutions, MSMEs and startups.

Key sectors under discussion will include roads and highways, tourism infrastructure, industrial infrastructure, digital infrastructure, aviation and airports, and ports and waterways.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who will attend as guest of honour, has invited Union ministers, chief ministers from Northeastern states, policymakers, industry experts and business leaders to participate in the event.

Knowledge support for the summit will be provided by IIM Shillong, HVS Anarock and Invest India, which are expected to contribute sector-specific research and knowledge papers.