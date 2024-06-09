Former Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui claimed the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act 2024, dubbed by Christians as a curb on religious freedom, kept many away from the NDA in the recent polls. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on June 8, MLA Rymbui stated the controversial law was even discussed in the Nagaland Assembly on March 1, urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to "ensure unanimity in governance" as advised by the Prime Minister.

Assam Healing(Prevention of Evil)Practices Act2024 which Christians' terms as Prevention of religious freedom kept most of them away from NDA.The bill was even discussed in Nagaland Assembly on 1.03.24 @himantabiswa Let's ensure unanimity in governance as said by our PM yesterday — Lahkmen Rymbui MLA (@LahkmenR) June 8, 2024

Sarma, however, had attributed the NDA's losses in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur to opposition from a "particular religion." Speaking on June 4, he had said, "In these states, a particular religion went against the NDA, making the difference as that religion has tremendous followers there." He added, "This religion usually doesn't interfere in politics, but this time they openly worked against the NDA, even in Assam."

The BJP suffered setbacks in the Northeast, losing two seats in Manipur while its allies were defeated in Meghalaya and Nagaland. In Manipur, rocked by ethnic strife, the BJP and ally Naga People's Front (NPF) faced crushing defeats, with the Congress winning both parliamentary seats.

In Meghalaya, the newly formed Voice of the People's Party (VPP) ousted Congress MP Vincent Pala, while in Tura, Congress' Saleng Sangma defeated former Union Minister Agatha Sangma of the NPP. Nagaland saw a Congress resurgence, with S. Supongmeren Jamir wresting the lone seat.

The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill 2024, passed in February, aims to eradicate non-scientific healing practices with ulterior motives through fines and imprisonment. While the Assam government touts creating a "science-based, safe environment," concerns over religious freedom linger.