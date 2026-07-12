Northeast researchers discover new firefly species, name it after Meghalaya's Mawsynram

Researchers from Assam Don Bosco University and Debraj Roy College (Autonomous), Golaghat, have identified a new species of firefly from Mawsynram, the world's wettest place, and named it Pygoluciola mawsynram in recognition of the region's unique biodiversity and the Khasi community that has long protected it through traditional conservation practices.

The newly identified species was described by Emma Magdalene Nonglang, Dhiraj Kumar Das, Samrat Sengupta and Jane Wanry Shangpliang in the Asian Journal of Conservation Biology. The discovery adds a new member to the rare firefly genus Pygoluciola and increases the number of recognised species in the genus worldwide from 28 to 29. It also raises the number of Pygoluciola species recorded from India to five.

The firefly was first recorded during field surveys conducted in May 2024 across Mawsynram in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Researchers surveyed grasslands, scrublands and semi-evergreen forests over 10 days, collecting specimens from habitats with hanging vegetation, streams and waterfalls. The species was found at only 10 of the 29 surveyed locations, suggesting a limited distribution.

According to the researchers, the species has been named after Mawsynram because it was first discovered there. They said the name also honours the Khasi community of the region, whose long-standing traditions of protecting sacred groves, forests and other natural landscapes have helped preserve local biodiversity. The paper notes that these indigenous conservation practices have maintained a balance between people and nature.

The researchers confirmed that Pygoluciola mawsynram is distinct from all previously known species through detailed morphological examination and DNA-based phylogenetic analysis. They found that although it belongs to Group 5 of the Pygoluciola genus, it represents a separate evolutionary lineage with unique anatomical characteristics.

The study also highlights the ecological importance of Mawsynram's landscape. Adults of the newly discovered firefly were observed flying close to water bodies surrounded by dense vegetation, ferns and semi-evergreen forests. The researchers believe such habitats, along with the area's high humidity and extensive leaf litter, may be crucial for the species' life cycle and survival.

Describing the discovery as evidence of how little is still known about India's firefly diversity, the authors said extensive field surveys in the Northeast could uncover more previously undocumented species and strengthen understanding of the region's rich but understudied insect fauna.