Northeast's first reusable sanitary pad unit opens in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a groundbreaking production facility that marks a significant milestone for women's health and environmental sustainability across the northeastern region.

The 'She-Rise' unit at Laitkroh represents the first initiative of its kind in Northeast India, dedicated to manufacturing reusable sanitary pads under the Green Meghalaya Initiative. The Shubham Charitable Association spearheaded this Zero Waste Period Mission, transforming a Rs 5 lakh grant from the Chief Minister's Special Fund into a fully operational production centre.

"This is the first initiative of its kind in the North East region focused on producing reusable sanitary pads, a remarkable step towards menstrual hygiene, sustainability, and women’s health," the chief minister wrote on X.

The facility addresses multiple challenges simultaneously - menstrual hygiene awareness, environmental conservation, and women's economic empowerment. Twenty-five local women now have employment opportunities at the unit, creating a ripple effect of financial independence within the community.

The timing proves crucial as India continues grappling with period poverty and environmental concerns from disposable sanitary products. Traditional pads contribute significantly to landfill waste, while reusable alternatives can last up to five years with proper care.

The project aligns with broader state objectives of sustainable development and women's empowerment, positioning Meghalaya as a leader in innovative social initiatives across the region.

Separately, Chief Minister Sangma witnessed the inauguration of the Block Integrated Development Complex at Khatarshnong Laitkroh C&RD Block, with local Sirdar Pailastar Kharkongor presiding over the ceremony.

The new facility represents part of the state government's systematic approach to upgrading administrative infrastructure. Officials emphasised that modern block offices enable more efficient public service delivery and better citizen engagement at the grassroots level.