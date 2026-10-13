Norway's Ambassador praises Meghalaya's natural beauty after Shillong visit

Norway's Ambassador to India, May Elin Stener, has praised Meghalaya's natural beauty, highlighting its waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes after spending a weekend in Shillong with her family.

Sharing her experience on social media, Stener described the visit as memorable and lauded the state's diverse natural attractions.

"Spent a memorable weekend in Shillong with family, discovering the natural wonders of Meghalaya. With waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes, this beautiful state showcases the remarkable diversity and richness," she wrote.

Her visit comes as Meghalaya continues to attract attention for its scenic landscapes, rich biodiversity and distinctive natural attractions, strengthening its appeal as a tourism destination.

Known for its rolling hills, pine forests and pleasant climate, Shillong serves as a gateway to several popular tourist destinations across Meghalaya. These include spectacular waterfalls and limestone caves scattered across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Stener's appreciation of the state's natural beauty adds to Meghalaya's growing visibility as a destination for travellers seeking nature, adventure and unique landscapes.