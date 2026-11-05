Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on November 5 ruled out withdrawing or relocating the proposed Rs 150-crore Shillong ropeway project, asserting that the government would proceed with its execution despite mounting opposition and concerns raised by local stakeholders.

"The government will proceed with executing the Shillong Ropeway Project," Lyngdoh said, alleging that opposition to the project could be politically motivated ahead of the next Assembly elections.

"I will not rule out political instigation because we are over a year away from general elections. People will like to see that there is instability. Opponents of the government like to report back that the MDA-II promised so many projects but failed, and it failed because they made sure that it failed," he said.

The minister said the government remained committed to taking the project forward while continuing consultations with stakeholders.

On the pending trade licence, Lyngdoh said the company executing the project had applied for it in May and that the licence was expected to be issued shortly. He also confirmed that the lock on the company's premises had been broken on Wednesday.

Rejecting suggestions that the project could be shifted to another location, he said relocating the infrastructure was not a practical option.

"It's not a cut-and-paste job that you will take it somewhere. It is not possible to take away the ropeway project somewhere else," he said.

Responding to environmental concerns, particularly those relating to water bodies, Lyngdoh maintained that Shillong Peak was located more than 3.15 km from the proposed project sites.

He also said the government was willing to take stakeholders to Sikkim to familiarise them with ropeway infrastructure and understand how such projects operate.

On objections over the consultation process and demands for a public hearing, the minister said the government had repeatedly engaged with the Raid Laban Durbar Pyllun and the seven Durbars. He maintained that public consultations had been convened.

Project faces opposition over clearances

The Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, Meghalaya's first passenger ropeway initiative, was approved by the state Cabinet in September 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu virtually laid its foundation stone on January 16, 2024, while Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma later unveiled the foundation stone at Shillong Peak on December 4 the same year.

Estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, the project will connect Madan Laban with the Shillong Viewpoint near Shillong Peak. It is intended to provide an alternative mode of transport to the popular tourist destination, reduce vehicular congestion and promote tourism.

The project is being funded through Rs 80.89 crore from the New Development Bank and Rs 70.11 crore under the Centre's PM-DevINE scheme.

Construction began on October 15, 2025, with completion targeted for October 2028.

However, the project came under scrutiny after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) locked the construction site on October 27, citing the absence of a mandatory trading licence and other local clearances.

The district administration broke open the lock on Wednesday. The Tourism Department has maintained that the contractor's trading licence from the council was pending.

Lyngdoh's latest remarks indicate that the state government intends to press ahead with the project despite the ongoing dispute over local clearances, environmental concerns and the consultation process.