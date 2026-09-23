‘Not something that happened suddenly’: Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui on joining BJP with 7 UDP MLAs

Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui and seven other United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs joined the BJP on September 23, saying the decision followed discussions with the party leadership over several issues concerning the state.

Rymbui said the move had been under discussion for some time and was not a sudden decision.

“This is not something that happened suddenly. Discussions have been going on for some time,” he said at a joint press conference.

The eight MLAs — Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy — joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Sambit Patra, who is also the party's coordinator for the northeastern states, and other leaders.

Rymbui said the discussions with the BJP centred on four major issues: the inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, easing procedures related to coal mining and the relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

According to Rymbui, the issues were raised because they required greater support from the Centre and were linked to the aspirations of the MLAs and people of Meghalaya.

“Some of the younger MLAs want to contribute to society and do something on issues affecting Meghalaya,” he said.

He added that BJP leaders had responded positively to the concerns raised by the MLAs.

“BJP leaders have given encouraging responses to all these issues and other matters, and they will take action in the coming days. That is why we have come here to join the party,” Rymbui said.

Before the switch, the BJP had two MLAs and the UDP had 12 in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. Both parties are part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by the National People's Party.

Welcoming the eight MLAs into the BJP, Rijiju said their decision was linked to the development of the Northeast and Meghalaya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“It is an extremely important political development, not only for the northeast but the entire country,” Rijiju said.

Rymbui also thanked Modi, saying the country had undergone major changes during his tenure.