"Nothing major to worry about": Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on border security situation

As concerns continue to surface over border security in the Northeast, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday, January 15 sought to reassure the public, stating that while international borders are inherently porous, there is no immediate cause for alarm along Meghalaya’s frontier. At the same time, the Chief Minister stressed that heightened alertness and constant preparedness remain essential.

Speaking in Shillong, Sangma said that all security agencies are working in close coordination to ensure border safety. “Borders are always porous, and it is not for the state alone to comment on whether they are fully secure or not. The Government of India and central agencies are deeply involved. However, as a state government, I can confidently say that all necessary steps are being taken,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted regular coordination meetings involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other agencies, noting that a high-level review meeting was also held on December 24, during which border security issues were thoroughly discussed.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is nothing major to be concerned about. But we must remain extremely alert and prepared in every possible way,” Sangma said.

Addressing the status of border fencing, Sangma said Meghalaya shares an international border of approximately 440 kilometres, of which 30 to 40 kilometres remain unfenced due to location-specific challenges.

“These pending stretches are spread across different parts of the state, and each area has its own set of issues. We have been addressing them one by one,” he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that he conducted a comprehensive review around four months ago, following which most of the obstacles have been nearly resolved. He expressed optimism that the remaining work would be completed soon.

Sangma added that the Government of India is closely monitoring the progress, and that he has remained in regular contact with authorities in New Delhi to provide updates and seek support.

“We are moving very aggressively on this. I am hopeful that the remaining fencing work will be completed in the near future,” he said.