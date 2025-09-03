NPP leaders from four NE states join meet in Meghalaya's Tura, focus on regional progress

National People’s Party (NPP) leaders from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland came together in Tura for the party’s National Committee (NC) and Annual General Meeting (AGM), chaired by the leadership.

The gathering approved financial reports and deliberated on key issues concerning the region, with leaders reflecting on the Northeast’s political landscape and shared challenges.

Marking 13 years of the party’s journey, the NPP reaffirmed its vision of fostering unity, empowerment, and forward momentum for the Northeast, underlining its collective commitment to regional progress.

Earlier this week, thousands of supporters converged at Williamnagar in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills to commemorate the 78th birth anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma and the 13th foundation day of the party he founded.

Over 300 new members from different political parties who recently joined the NPP were felicitated. Athletes from East Garo Hills received the PA Sangma Achievers’ Award, Soradini K Sangma and senior associates of the late leader were also honoured for their contribution.