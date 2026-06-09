NPP confident of expanding footprint beyond Northeast, says Conrad Sangma

National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, June 9, expressed confidence that the party would expand its presence beyond the Northeast, citing growing support and engagement from different parts of the country.

Addressing the party's National Committee Meeting and Annual General Meeting in Shillong, Sangma said the increasing participation of representatives from various states reflected growing public trust in the NPP and its governance model.

"The rising engagement from states across India shows the growing trust people have in the NPP. We are confident of expanding our footprint beyond the Northeast in the years ahead," he said.

The meeting brought together party leaders, office-bearers and representatives from across the Northeast and more than 14 states. Discussions focused on organisational strengthening, electoral preparedness and the party's long-term vision for the region.

Sangma said the deliberations also centred on promoting youth and women leadership, safeguarding indigenous rights and advancing inclusive and sustainable development under the party's vision document, "Northeast 2047: Gateway to Prosperity".

In a social media post after chairing the meeting, the NPP chief said leaders and representatives from different states had come together with a shared vision for the people and the nation.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Northeast, Sangma said the region is poised to play a key role in India's future growth and development.

"The Northeast is central to India's future, and through collective effort, stronger inter-state collaboration and people-centric governance, we remain committed to building a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous region," he said.

The party also reviewed its organisational growth and preparations for upcoming elections, while reaffirming its commitment to expanding its national presence under the slogan "One Voice, One Northeast".

During the annual general meeting, the NPP adopted several resolutions aimed at strengthening democratic governance, promoting peace and harmony in the Northeast, protecting indigenous rights and accelerating inclusive development across the region.

The party further reiterated its commitment to empowering youth and women leaders, fostering sustainable growth and enhancing cooperation among northeastern states.