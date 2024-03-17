The National People's Party (NPP) has opted out of the race for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. As a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the NPP National Committee has resolved to back the NDA candidates in Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the State Committee has been instructed to lend their support to the NDA candidates.

The National People's Party has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.



Being partners in the NDA, the NPP National Committee has decided to support NDA candidates in Arunachal Pradesh and has directed its State Committee to extend support to the… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the Meghalaya chief minister for showing unparalled commitment.

"Such unparalleled commitment and committed among our partners, will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji secures over 400 seats. Thank you so much Shri @SangmaConrad

Ji", wrote CM Sarma on X.

Such unparalleled commitment and committed among our partners, will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji secures over 400 seats. Thank you so much Shri @SangmaConrad Ji https://t.co/bu12k0Ffb0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 17, 2024

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