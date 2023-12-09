The National People’s Party (NPP) national general secretary in-charge finance, James K Sangma, today said that the NPP led MDA government is focusing development all over the State and not just in Garo Hills.

Speaking to reporters, the former MLA of Dadenggre said that the allegation that developments are only going to the Garo Hills region is “absurd”.

“Anything has to be substantiated by facts and I can tell you with a lot of confidence that it is not true at all. If you look at the amount of development that has taken place all across the state (it is taking place in an) equitable manner. And I think the pace of development has picked up, there is no doubt about that”, said James.

Sangma further said that the fact the development is taking place in Garo Hills region shows that development is taking place on equal basis.

“Today we see a sleuth of developmental activities taking place in Garo Hills. So, when you have this contrast in the past where Garo Hills has been neglected and then suddenly you have development taking place at a very fast pace in Garo Hills, but people can misconstrue that as something of sort of a bias or imbalance but that is not true. I believe that today development is taking place in a very equitable manner,” he said further.