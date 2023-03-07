The ruling National People's Party (NPP) led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government has nominated North Tura MLA and Former Advisor of the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma as its consensus candidate for the post of Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The election to the Assembly speaker's post will be held on April 9.

Accompanied by other NPP legislators, Sangma filed his papers at the Commissioner Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Andrews Simon in the Assembly Secretariat, Shillong on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his best wishes for Thomas A Sangma as the Speaker nominee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Sangma appreciated the NPP led MDA 2.0 government and the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for having faith and trust in him. He also stated that the previous MDA government gave him numerous opportunities to work in close ties with his people.

There was speculation that the Opposition would not set up any candidate for the post and Sangma would be appointed as the Speaker unopposed. With the filing of his nomination papers, Thomas A Sangma is set to take over the role of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, which was previously held by UDP chief and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh.