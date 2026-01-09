NPP prepares for GHADC Polls as Conrad Sangma stresses unity, discipline and governance

National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on January 8 said the party has begun full-scale preparations for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections and called on party leaders and workers to remain united and disciplined to ensure sustained development across the state.

Addressing a party function at Betasing in South West Garo Hills, attended by senior leaders, MLAs and Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak, Sangma urged party workers to place faith in the organisation’s leadership and collective strength. He said public mandates carry responsibility rather than power and emphasised the need for daily accountability in improving people’s lives.

Referring to challenges faced by the GHADC in recent years, particularly salary backlogs and administrative disruptions, the Chief Minister said the state government intervened constructively while respecting the council’s autonomy. He noted that although the GHADC is an independent body, the government facilitated dialogue by constituting a committee to engage with MDCs and employees, following which advance royalty shares were released to clear salary dues and ensure regular payments. He also said long-pending pensions of former MDCs have been cleared.

Sangma recalled a period when the GHADC office remained shut for months due to internal turmoil and said his government chose resolution over political confrontation. He maintained that addressing genuine issues through dialogue has been a consistent approach of the NPP-led government.

Highlighting reforms in the education sector, Sangma said the government has streamlined the pay structure of Adhoc teachers, an issue pending for decades. He announced that from April 1, Adhoc teachers will receive salaries under the new streamlined system, adding that similar reforms are being pursued to strengthen autonomous district councils.

On the GHADC elections, Sangma acknowledged internal competition for party tickets but stressed the importance of discipline once the party finalises candidates through consultation and surveys. He said organisational unity is fundamental to the party’s strength and called on workers to prioritise the party over individual interests.

Announcing development initiatives for South West Garo Hills, the Chief Minister said ₹27 crore has been sanctioned for the Betasing–Zikzak road and ₹22 crore for the Zikzak–Budukona road. He said these projects reflect the government’s commitment to infrastructure-led growth.

Sangma concluded by stating that political parties cannot be built around individuals alone and require grassroots leadership, discipline and public trust to drive long-term transformation across Meghalaya.