NPP rejects 'silence' allegations on FCRA Amendment Bill, says party has actively raised Meghalaya's concerns

The National People's Party (NPP) has rejected media reports alleging that it remained silent on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, asserting that it has consistently raised Meghalaya's concerns with the Centre.

In a press release issued on July 29, the party described the reports as "misleading" and claimed they originated from political rivals seeking to create confusion for political gain.

The NPP said it has actively engaged with the Union Government to safeguard the interests of religious and minority institutions. It highlighted that Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma led a multi-denominational delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2026 to convey the state's concerns regarding Section 16A(5) and other restrictive provisions of the proposed legislation.

According to the party, the delegation included representatives from the Presbyterian Church of India, the North East India Christian Council (NEICC), the Catholic Archdiocese of Shillong, and the Garo Baptist Convention. The delegation urged the Centre to ensure that the proposed amendments do not disrupt education, healthcare and social welfare services. The NPP said Amit Shah assured the delegation that extensive stakeholder consultations would be held before any decision.

The party also recalled an earlier meeting in April 2026, when Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, and representatives of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. During the meeting, they emphasised the importance of charitable organisations operating in remote and tribal areas and sought legislative safeguards against operational disruptions.

Rejecting accusations of inaction, the NPP said it believes in constructive engagement rather than political rhetoric and remains committed to protecting the interests, rights and welfare of the people of Meghalaya.